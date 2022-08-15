Ravens activate Marcus Peters off PUP list

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 15, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp
The Ravens have one of their key defensive players back on the field.

Baltimore announced on Monday that cornerback Marcus Peters has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Peters tore his ACL during a practice just before the start of the regular season last year.

The Ravens ended up losing both of their top-two corners to significant injuries last season, with Marlon Humphrey going down with a torn pectoral muscle in December. Now both Humphrey and Peters are on the field to prep for 2022.

Additionally, the Ravens announced safety Ar'Darius Washington has been activated off the PUP list. He appeared in three games for Baltimore last year, playing 22 special teams snaps and seven defensive snaps.

1 responses to “Ravens activate Marcus Peters off PUP list

  1. I’ve noticed that a lot of the Raven players are desperate to get on the PUP list, so that they don’t have to play for them. It’s going to be a long season in Baltimore.

