Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game

Getty Images

The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen.

TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the man who fired the shots. His brother, Yaqub Talib, allegedly pulled the trigger.

Aqib Talib’s lawyer has issued a statement admitting that Aqib was indeed there at the time of the shooting.