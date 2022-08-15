Saints sign Jon Bostic, Niko Lalos, Jaleel Johnson

Getty Images

The Seahawks have made several moves on Monday, highlighted by bringing in a veteran defender.

New Orleans announced the team has signed linebacker Jon Bostic, defensive end Niko Lalos, and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Bostic spent the last three seasons with Washington. He started four games last season before a pectoral muscle tear sidelined him for the rest of the season. A second-round pick in 2013, Bostic has appeared in 106 games with 81 starts over his career, also playing for Chicago, New England, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh.

He’s recorded 9.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits in his career.

Lalos has spent the last two seasons with the Giants since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth. In 2020, he appeared in six games recording an interception and a fumble recovery. New York waived Lalos earlier this month.

Johnson had been with New Orleans since April but was released last week. Now he’s back for another stint with the club. Johnson appeared in 12 games for Houston last season and recorded 23 tackles.

The Saints have also waived defensive back Jordan Brown, defensive back Isaiah Pryor, defensive lineman T.J. Carter, defensive back Jack Koerner, defensive end Scott Patchan, kicker John Parker Romo, and wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. Both Brown and Pryor were waived with an injury designation.

Finally, the club reached an injury settlement with defensive back Bryce Thompson and placed offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve.