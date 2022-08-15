Seahawks put Cody Thompson on IR, waive four players

Getty Images

The Seahawks swung a trade with the Eagles for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on Monday and an injury to another member of the receiving corps may have helped open the door to that move.

The team placed wide receiver Cody Thompson on injured reserve as part of a series of moves that pared down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s cutdown. Thompson played five games for the team last season, but injured his shoulder in the team’s preseason opener,

Seattle also announced that they have waived cornerback Josh Valentine-Turner, defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, guard Eric Wilson, and receiver Deontez Alexander.

They activated tackle Liam Ryan from the physically unable to perform list to round out the day’s moves.