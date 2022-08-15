Texans cut Chad Beebe, Jordan Jenkins

Getty Images

The Texans have started reducing their roster ahead of Tuesday’s league deadline.

They cut defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That leaves their roster at 84 players.

Jenkins, 28, signed a two-year, $6 million deal with Houston before the 2021 season. He played 11 games and totaled 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season. His departure leaves the Texans with a $500,000 dead cap hit and with seven defensive ends on the roster.

Beebe, 28, signed a one-year, $965,000 contract with the Texans in the offseason.

He joined the Texans after three seasons with the Vikings.