Tyler Boyd: Joe Burrow made all the right reads, diced the defense up in practice

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice on Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy in late July.

Burrow did some work in individual and 7-on-7 drills, making the accurate passes his coaches and teammates have come to expect from him.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow looked good in his return to practice. Receiver Tyler Boyd agreed with Taylor’s assessment.

“He looked great. He’s never going to lose his stuff,” Boyd said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He made all right reads, diced the defense up. He’s the same Joe Burrow that took us to the Super Bowl.”

Cornerback Mike Hilton said Burrow wasn’t jawing back and forth with the defense too much as he started to get his timing back.

“I’m pretty sure once he gets his rhythm going he’ll start talking,” Hilton said. “We know what Joe is capable of. Just seeing him out here is good for us. Having our leader back is a good sign.”

While there has never been any indication Burrow would miss time in the regular season, Hilton’s right that having Burrow participate in practice at this point in mid-August is a good sign he’ll be fully ready for the 2022 season.