When will Peter Harvey issue a ruling on Deshaun Watson?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 15, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports

Twelve days ago, the NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. The rules require that the appeal process be expedited. Currently, it doesn’t feel as if appeals officer Peter Harvey is expediting anything.

On Friday, just as the momentum was building for a ruling, credible talk of a potential settlement emerged. Watson reportedly is willing to accept a suspension of eight games and pay a fine in the amount of $5 million. The league presumably won’t slip below 10 games, and the league may want a fine in the range of $10 million — the salary Watson earned in 2021 for not playing.

If a settlement happens, both sides need to explain that the fine converts his absence from money for nothing into nothing from nothing. Although some continue to insist that Watson didn’t play last year for reasons unrelated to his off-field situation, he would have been traded to the Dolphins but for the lingering legal problems. Indeed, he likely would have been traded to someone before the 2021 draft, since it was clear he would not play for the Texans again.

If he pays a $10 million fine, Watson and the league can credibly argue that Watson actually served an unpaid suspension for all of last season. With 10 games in 2022 on top of that, this may placate those who would argue that the league was too lenient with Watson.

Regardless, if there’s a window currently open for a settlement, at some point it will close. At some point, Harvey needs to issue a ruling. It’s hard to imagine the situation lingering much longer.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “When will Peter Harvey issue a ruling on Deshaun Watson?

  1. If Watson does not get a minimum of one-year and fifty million fine the league will be what we thought, they are.

  2. The NFL will issue a 12 game suspension the day before the season starts. They will inform the Browns prior to the announcement of course so they can be prepared. This way the season begins, fans start watching and remembering they like football and their favorite teams, and then three months later Watson comes back. Since Americans have very short memories, after three months Watson’s return will not be that big a deal unless you are a Browns fan.

  3. What Watson did was disgraceful and evidence that he needs serious help.
    However since he was not criminally charged and is in the process of reaching settlements, the question is whether you destroy his career. I don’t believe anyone gains from this.
    He seems to be starting to accept responsibility. If he agrees to get some help I am fine with a 10-12 game suspension and a fine. The fine should be huge. At least last year’s salary.
    But let’s move on already and hope Watson has learned his lesson.

  7. They’ve been discussing settlement ever since the initial ruling. That’s the only explanation for the delay in the appeal ruling.

  9. they are haggling money and time off with a sexual predator…
    .
    NFL should just ban him. let him spend his last dollars on trying to get back in.
    .

  10. No matter the ruling, the league will still be exactly what we already think it is; a money-before-morals entertainment business.
    As mentioned above, I won’t see last year as a suspension however the NFL paints it. I’m sure they’re trying to arrive at hard numbers (# games and $fine) that placate the fans while being just soft enough to prevent a lawsuit. Not sure what changed, but the league does seem to be worried about a lawsuit in this case – or else a severe penalty would already be in place.

  11. Pretending 2021 counted towards a suspension would be yet another mistake. He wasn’t suspended for those games. Do not try to claim otherwise. The world is watching.

  12. Where did you come up with the 10 game number?

    I have to believe it it was 10 and 10 mil, Watson would accept. If he is at 8 and 5 mil, the next step just seems logical and it would also serve to have him play this year and be able to be around the team.

  13. seems clear that a settlement is in the works .. Harvey is dancing so he doesnt have to make a ruling .. both sides take turns looking bad ..

  14. Giving him credit for sitting last year would be like a judge saying he’s not suspending your license for a DUI because you didn’t drive when you were 12.

  15. The NFL continues to screw up what should be simple. Watson should be banned for a year and re-instated after certain conditions are met, the first being counseling. I wasn’t thrilled when the Browns signed Kareem Hunt, but I watched him serve his 8 game suspension, attend counseling and be active in the Cleveland community the entire time. Until recently, Watson has shown zero remorse and has done nothing to indicates he thinks of anyone other than himself.

    You can talk about the number of times the NFL botched things in the past all you want and there is some merit in bringing up Rice, Kraft, Roethlisberger, Dalrymple, Elliot, etc. but in my opinion at some point the NFL has to take a stand and embrace a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for everyone. If you screw up, regardless of who you are, you are banned from the league for one year and your re-instatement is conditional.

    Is it possible that some may be mistakenly banned? Yes, but that’s why the Commissioner’s exempt list is in place. Add them to the list and get them out of the public eye, if the goal is to protect the shield. If they are exonerated, they can immediately be re-instated along with additional compensation.

    That’s it simple. Keep your nose clean and don’t impugn the shield. Don’t like it? Sell your team, play in the CFL, etc. The NFL has a golden opportunity to set the standard for other leagues, world-wide, to follow. Sadly, I think they’ll manage to miss it and screw things up again.

  16. While some women undoubtedly consented, Watson took advantage, in a sexually predatory manner, of dozens of women. The NYT’s has reported that up to 100 women were solicited by Watson; what percentage were non-consensual is anyone’s guess but at least 50%, up to 80% is a reasonable guess. To all the men out there, you’d really be okay if Watson did this to your sister, your gf, wife, mother, etc? Shame on you. As Judge Robinson wrote, he’s did this, was predatory, showed no remorse, etc. (and has only apologize in a scripted pre-game, no questions allowed, interview by a consenting CLE media) Watson deserves a long suspension. Anything less and the NFL has given the green light to men abusing women; in fact, the NFL advocates rewarding such men with a quarter of a billion dollars, 100.00% guaranteed.

  17. Watson has demonstrated world-class levels of stupidity throughout this affair. But he and his reps cannot possibly be stupid enough to sue the league, can they?

    The next time he effs up, which you know he will, it would not be pretty. The league will give him the Josh Gordon treatment.

  18. The number of games does not punish Watson it only punishes the Browns. This year’s salary is not a punishment. Up the fine and keep the number of games at 6 – 8. The Therapists have already received there money as their settlement. Lets get the cash and play ball. Time to move on.

  19. Nightmare scenario for the NFL: The league allows Watson on the field at some point this year. The Browns make the Super Bowl, Watson plays lights out and wins Super Bowl MVP. And that’s the face of your league, smiling and laughing while he accepts his trophy in front of millions around the world.

  20. He wasn’t suspended last year. He refused to play under the gigantic contract he had just signed because his feelings were hurt. Don’t confuse the two. Any suspension should be in the future. Trying to tie last year in is ridiculous

  21. the NFL is an absolute disgrace. Buzbee should be hammering the league for dragging their feet here.

  22. Given that no new evidence was heard for the appeal, it’s difficult to see how the delay could be caused by anything other than behind-the-scenes negotiations. But let’s stop with the craziness of basing any punishment on Watson voluntarily sitting out for a year. It wasn’t some sort of self-imposed punishment–He wanted a trade.

  23. i really hope buzbee has another lawsuit in the wings to file the second the league goes soft on watson.

  24. It’s ludicrous to say he chose not to play last year.

    Without his off field issues, there is no way the Texans let him sit all year.

    It was a paid suspension. Take away last year’s salary, now it’s an unpaid suspension.

    He’d end up with 27 games missed without pay.

  25. Why are there negotiations, in the first place? Who cares what Warson “will accept”. He will have to accept whatever he gets.

  26. “He seems to be starting to accept responsibility”
    _____________________________________________________

    He literally just argued to the former federal judge that he did nothing wrong, showed no remorse, and lied to try to get away with it. The only reason he said one apology was because he didn’t get away with that attitude in the arbitration, so a week later his feelings on it didn’t suddenly change, the Browns/Watson’s PR team just told him he had to give some sort of cursory apology without admitting wrongdoing before he sets foot on the field to try to mitigate at least a little bit of the vitriol. (though he still got deservedly chanted at and cursed at by the crowd) Watson still thinks he did nothing wrong, and his apology was completely forced for PR purposes and didn’t accept that his actions were wrong, just that there are women he “impacted”

  27. melikefootball says: If Watson does not get a minimum of one-year and fifty million fine the league will be what we thought, they are.

    ————————————————————

    You’re not serious are you?
    50 mil?!!!
    That’s more then they ever fined an owner or club…
    Get real !

  28. What happens if the league issues it’s ruling, and the suspension is for 10 games (which is an insult to the victims), and women’s victims advocates explode, and start really demonstrating at every venue the Browns visit this year? What then? When I say demonstrate I’m talking about loud, vocal, traffic blocking demonstrations that totally disrupt the city, and require a large police response. What then? Can the league go back and issue a new ruling? Of course they can’t the ruling would stand, and that’s why there can’t be any settlement. The time for settlements was when he was still with the Texans, and that time has passed. It has to be an unprecedented suspension to equal his unprecedented actions. A year minimum, and a minimum fine of $10 Million Dollars

  30. For those thinking he served a 1 year suspension, you were not paying attention. He said he would never play another down for the Texans and he meant it. They tried to talk him into playing all the way up till the first preseason game of last season. He refused. He was only there at practice to get paid. Also, any trade up to that point would have been voided as the legal issues started before the trade deadline at the time. He has been found an unremorseful sexual predator by an ex federal judge publicly. He is trying to save face now that he faces a one year suspension. The players union does not stand a chance in federal court, because they have already agreed with the conduct policy with the NFL. Watson knows he lost.

  32. melikefootball says:

    If Watson does not get a minimum of one-year and fifty million fine the league will be what we thought, they are.
    ——————–
    Why are you blaming the NFL? The NFL would prefer to fire DW.

    Its tge NFLPA that wont let that happen and pushes for light punishment.

    Blame the NFLPA.

  34. Zero chance of a settlement. If the NFL gives in they will be perceived as giving in to a sexual predator.

  35. BTW, Watson still has zero remorse and does not think he has done anything wrong. He is being forced to act like he does. You can see it when he talks that it is killing him to even act like he did anything. And that is quite honestly the real problem that everyone seems to ignore. It is not only the actions but the fact he really does not understand what he did and why it was wrong and hurtful to those women. He will 100% do this again in some way. People like him do not change and without continued help will never stop doing it. If he does not admit his issue and seek help or the NFL does not force it on him for the duration of his career he will be a serial predator.

  37. In hindsight Watson would be in better shape today if he had agreed to play in 2021. The second the Texans announced him as their starter he would have been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list. He could argue he had already been suspended for a full season, and it would be true.

    But that is not what happened. He quit on the Texans like a petulant man-child.

  38. Is “expedited” defined in the CBA? Because if it isn’t then it is reasonable to expect his ruling to occur quicker than the previous ruling.

  39. If Watson step on the field in the 2022 season – the NFL looks like it doesnt care about sexual assault.

    Its that simple.

  40. why does he get to help pick his punishment, i want to do that when i get in trouble. be like officer, i was doing 120 mph no way why dont we settle on a no seatbelt ticket. he doesnt get to settle now, maybe 1 year ago but not now, disgusting.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.