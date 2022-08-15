Yaqub Talib turns himself in to police after fatal shooting

Getty Images

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, turned himself in to Lancaster, Texas police on Monday.

Talib was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of youth football coach Mike Hickmon on Saturday. Talib’s attorney released a statement to KDFW after Talib surrendered to authorities.

“My client looks forward to his day in court to give his side of the story. He regrets this tragic loss of life,” Birdsall said.

The shooting came after what police called “a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew.” At some point, the verbal altercation turned physical and a shot was fired.

Both Talib brothers were at the scene of the shooting as coaches for one of the teams involved in the game.