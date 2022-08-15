Zac Taylor: Good to get Joe Burrow involved in practice

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s appendectomy threw a wrench into the team’s plans for training camp, but things have found their way back on track in Cincinnati.

Burrow returned to the practice field for the first time since having surgery on Sunday. He participated in individual work and 7-on-7 drills while sitting out the full team periods, which was enough activity for head coach Zac Taylor to say that “iTt’s fun to get your quarterback back out there.”

“I thought he looked good,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s good to get him involved. He did some individual, he did some 7-on-7 so that’s a good step in the right direction.”

Taylor said the plan before practice was for Burrow to take two snaps in 7-on-7 work, but he wound up on the field for 10 snaps on Sunday. That suggests it probably won’t be long before he’s doing everything as he prepares for the start of the regular season.