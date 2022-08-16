49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

Getty Images

The 49ers got down to 85 players on Tuesday by releasing a former first-round pick.

The team announced the departure of defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche ahead of the deadline to drop their roster to the 85-man limit. The 49ers had parted ways with four other players on Monday.

Nkemdiche signed with the 49ers in late July and he recorded two tackles on 25 defensive snaps in their first preseason game.

Nkemdiche was a 2016 first-round pick of the Cardinals, but only played in 27 games over three years before being waived. He played two games for the Dolphins in 2019 and nine games for the Seahawks last season. He has 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.