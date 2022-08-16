49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The 49ers got down to 85 players on Tuesday by releasing a former first-round pick.

The team announced the departure of defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche ahead of the deadline to drop their roster to the 85-man limit. The 49ers had parted ways with four other players on Monday.

Nkemdiche signed with the 49ers in late July and he recorded two tackles on 25 defensive snaps in their first preseason game.

Nkemdiche was a 2016 first-round pick of the Cardinals, but only played in 27 games over three years before being waived. He played two games for the Dolphins in 2019 and nine games for the Seahawks last season. He has 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

  1. Had to have biggest red flag ever prior to draft (falling out of hotel window and off a wall while under effects of drugs). But Cardinals wasted a first on him. Good physical tools but took plays (er, seasons) off.

  2. The Dolphins definitely got lucky when they took his buddy Laremy Tunsil instead of him, both were considered top prospects, both had their issues but clearly one of them was useless as a pro and the other turned into the best selection Miami has made since 1983 but not because of on-field talent.

  3. I remember this guy was a stud in college and thought the Cardinals drafted a sure stalwart on the D-line. Facts have proven me wrong and I’m mature enough to admit it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.