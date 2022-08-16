Aaron Rodgers: Young receivers have to be way more consistent

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 05 Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was complimentary of the team’s receiving corps early in training camp and had particularly strong things to say about rookie Romeo Doubs‘ work in the opening sessions.

Rodgers was less ebullient about the wideouts when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Rodgers noted the work of the team’s younger wideouts in last week’s preseason opener, which he sat out, and Tuesday’s joint practice against the Saints was lacking the crispness that he wants to see from the group.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

Doubs had drops in both the game and the practice, although Rodgers said he wasn’t singling him out even though Doubs’ drop came on “my best throw of the day.” The quarterback went on to say that “the most reliable guys” will get the nod come the regular season and that would seem to favor more experienced options like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins out of the gate.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Young receivers have to be way more consistent

  3. Deal with it. You took all the money … this is what you get with what’s left.

  4. It’s good to be tough on not just rookies and players in general to excel in their performance, however, Rodgers is known for his passive aggressiveness that doesn’t help with the younger players.

  6. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”
    __
    If Rodgers thinks there are a lot of drops now just wait until Christian Watson makes it back onto the field

  7. Looks like old man Cobb is the only serviceable receiver in that group…just barely

  8. And there we go. The young talent has already lost his trust, and it happened even sooner than I thought it would.

    Rodgers will spend the season looking for receivers who can’t get open, holding onto the ball looking for big plays that won’t be there, and taking a lot of sacks (because even in his long, Hall of Fame career, he’s never learned when to throw the ball away).

    Aaron Jones can’t carry the passing game by himself.

  11. He says this every year about their young WRs. And what did they do about it? Let Adams walk.

  13. What stand up guy Aaron Rodgers is, just as transparent as they come!

    Does the same apply to the CDC Aaron?

  15. Not to make excuses for the Packers receivers but today’s
    joint practice was against arguably the best CB group in the
    NFL this season.

  16. Hmmm, I guess Ol Aaron hit the ground running as a HOFer and feels there’s no learning curve allowed

  17. Deal with it. You took all the money … this is what you get with what’s left.
    ==========

    His new contract actually LOWERED his 2022 cap hit.

    The Packers offered Adams more money than the Raiders.

  18. A little early 8n the season to be throwing receivers under the bus isnt it?

    Even by Rodgers its never my fault standards.

  19. Nothing like throwing your coaches under the bus. Lucky for them when Rodgers speaks, nobody listens.

  20. Sounds like the Pack needs an upgrade at qb… better throws make for better receivers….

  21. The Purples never give anything Rodgers says any credence — until he says something that shows other Packers in a bad light.

  22. Rodgers needs to shut up and earn his pay. He’s a ten year postseason loser while benefiting from top ranked offenses. I don’t care who’s on the field, it’s up to him to get the job done. No excuses, or hit the bricks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.