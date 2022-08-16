Aaron Rodgers: Young receivers have to be way more consistent

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was complimentary of the team’s receiving corps early in training camp and had particularly strong things to say about rookie Romeo Doubs‘ work in the opening sessions.

Rodgers was less ebullient about the wideouts when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Rodgers noted the work of the team’s younger wideouts in last week’s preseason opener, which he sat out, and Tuesday’s joint practice against the Saints was lacking the crispness that he wants to see from the group.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

Doubs had drops in both the game and the practice, although Rodgers said he wasn’t singling him out even though Doubs’ drop came on “my best throw of the day.” The quarterback went on to say that “the most reliable guys” will get the nod come the regular season and that would seem to favor more experienced options like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins out of the gate.