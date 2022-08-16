Bears put Doug Kramer on IR, make other moves to set 85-man roster

Getty Images

Bears center Doug Kramer‘s rookie season has come to an early end.

The Bears placed Kramer on injured reserve Tuesday, which means the sixth-round pick will not be eligible to return to the active roster at any point this season. He played 48 snaps against the Chiefs in the preseason opener, but suffered a lower leg injury.

Kramer’s trip to IR was one of several roster moves the Bears made ahead of the deadline to get their roster to 85 players. They also waived safety Michael Joseph, cornerback Jayson Stanley, and linebacker Javin White with injury designations. They waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins without any designation.

In addition to the deletions from the roster, the Bears signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.