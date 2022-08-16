Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

Getty Images

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday.

Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander.

Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.

Alexander was with the Bears earlier in training camp but was waived on Aug. 5.

As corresponding moves, Chicago has waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins.

All teams must be down to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.