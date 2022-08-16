Bills release Tim Harris, Marquel Lee

Getty Images

In advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to reduce rosters to 85 players, the Bills have made a pair of roster cuts.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday morning that the club has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.

Harris initially joined the Bills last August but did not make the 53-man roster. After a stint on Cleveland’s practice squad, he headed back to Buffalo in November. Originally a 49ers sixth-round pick in 2019, he’s appeared in three career games mainly playing on special teams.

Lee rejoined the Bills as a free agent in March. He was with the team for the offseason program and training camp last year but did not make the 53-man roster. Lee was a Raiders fifth-round pick in 2017 and has appeared in 45 career games for the franchise with 19 career starts.

Buffalo now has 84 players on its roster, so there’s room to add a player who doesn’t fit another team’s plans.