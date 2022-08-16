Brandon Staley: Looking at Derwin James just as a safety doesn’t do him justice

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James has been engaged in a hold-in at Chargers training camp, present but not practicing as his representation and the team negotiate a contract extension.

Head coach Brandon Staley has spoken positively about James throughout training camp, saying it’s important for both sides to get the negotiation right.

On Tuesday, Staley continued his effusive praise of James.

“I don’t look at Derwin as a safety. I look at Derwin as an impact player. I think if you were just looking at him as a safety, that wouldn’t be doing Derwin justice,” Staley said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “For me, I look at him as a defensive back. When I see him, I’m like, that’s a defensive back, because he can play anywhere. He can play either safety spot. He can play corner. He can play Star or Money. He can rush the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer. He can make an impact in man-to-man coverage. And then he can make an impact in zone defense, whether he’s playing low or high. And he’s our signal-caller and the heartbeat of our defense.”

In some ways, Staley sounds more like someone representing James than a coach for the organization negotiating a new deal. But Staley is clearly right about James’ play and impact.

Last season, James recorded two interceptions, 118 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven QB hits, 2.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five passes defensed. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time and finished third in AP comeback player of the year voting.