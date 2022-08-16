Brian Daboll on offense’s struggles: That’s why we practice

Getty Images

One of the topics of conversation at Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday was whether the team has asked defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to dial back blitzes during practice in order for the team’s offense to find its footing, so it’s not hard to figure out how quarterback Daniel Jones and company have been faring against their teammates this summer.

Daboll said that he generally thinks it is good for offenses to have to deal with an aggressive defense, but admitted that he’s said to “give me two or three so every play isn’t mental gymnastics of figuring out different things” for the unit. As for the lack of evidence that the offense is figuring things out, Daboll said that is a process he’s seen play out throughout his coaching career.

“That’s why we practice,” Daboll said. “We’re all about the process, so if you have a bad day, you regroup, you look at it, you talk about it. Obviously, you want to translate good things in practice to games. We’re evaluating players right now. We’re working through a lot of different schemes. That’s not much different than the last 22 years I’ve been around. But we want to perform well when it counts the most, which is on gameday.”

The Giants didn’t overhaul their offensive roster after hiring Daboll this offseason and chose to go forward with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley in the final years of their contracts. It seems clear that the results have to improve a great deal in order to avoid that overhaul again next offseason.