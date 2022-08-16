Brian Daboll: Tyrod Taylor will get some reps with first-team offense in preseason

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are all in with quarterback Daniel Jones. They definitely are. They absolutely are.

That said, they didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, basically betting that he won’t play well enough in 2022 to make them want to pay him roughly $25 million for 2023 — and welcoming the risk that they’ll have to apply the franchise tag to keep him around if he thrives.

More recently (as in this morning), head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get some reps with the first-team offense during the ongoing preseason games, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daboll reiterated that the team has “full confidence” in Jones. Daboll also insisted that giving Taylor preseason reps with the first-team offense isn’t a reflection on the incumbent starter.

But how can it not be? Jones desperately needs every rep he can get with the starting offense, in order to be ready for the regular season with a new coach and a new offense. Every rep that goes to Taylor becomes one less rep that goes to Jones. It helps Taylor get ready to play with the starters, while keeping Jone from being as ready as he can be.

Yes, it’s significant. Yes, it’s a reflection on Jones. Yes, it implies that Jones may not have much of a chance to get things done before he may be done as the quarterback of the Giants.