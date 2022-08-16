Broncos cut five players, including Travis Fulgham

Getty Images

Some of the Broncos’ roster moves were reported earlier in the day, but the team made them official Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos reached the league-mandated 85-player roster limit ahead of the deadline by waiving five players.

Denver cut running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, safety Jamar Johnson and tight end Rodney Williams, the team announced.

The Broncos selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, while Fulgham signed with the team during the past offseason. Davis and Williams signed with the team as undrafted free agents following the 2022 draft and Borghi signed with the team during training camp.

Fulgham played one game for the Broncos last season after seeing action in 13 games with the Eagles in 2020 and three games with the Lions in 2019. He has 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns, all with Philadelphia.

Denver’s next round of roster decisions must come in a week when teams are required to trim their rosters to 80 players.