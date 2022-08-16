Broncos cut Max Borghi, Jamar Johnson

Getty Images

The Broncos have waived second-year safety Jamar Johnson, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The team made Johnson a fifth-round draft choice last year, and he led the Broncos with seven tackles in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

Johnson made the 53-player roster as a rookie despite an illness and an injury, but he played only three games and ended up with no stats.

The Broncos also have parted ways with running back Max Borghi, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Borghi participated in the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player and worked out for the Broncos again before signing as an undrafted free agent. He is from the Denver area and ran for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns at Washington State last season.