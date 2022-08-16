Browns put Nick Harris, Dawson Deaton on IR

Getty Images

The Browns lost a couple of centers to season-ending knee injuries in recent days and they formally removed both of them from their roster on Tuesday.

Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton have both been placed on injured reserve. Harris was expected to be the starter at center this season, but got hurt on the first series of the team’s first preseason game. Deaton was injured in practice while working in Harris’ place.

Ethan Pocic is now working with the first team at center.

The Browns also released defensive tackle Sheldon Day and waived offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah. The moves help move the Browns toward the 85-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.