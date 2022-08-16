Bucs release Ross Cockrell, drop to 84 players

Getty Images

Veteran defensive back Ross Cockrell is part of the first round of Buccaneers cuts this summer.

The team announced Cockrell’s release among six cuts that dropped their roster to 84 players. That leaves them with one open spot as rosters will be capped at 85 players on Tuesday afternoon.

Cockrell played in every game for the Bucs last season and he appeared in 12 during the 2020 campaign. He also appeared in all six playoff games that Tampa played over the last two seasons, including their Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs.

He had 54 tackles and a forced fumble in his regular season action. He added two tackles and a fumble recovery in the postseason.

The Bucs waived tight end Ben Beise, tackle Curtis Blackwell, wide receiver Kameron Brown, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, and outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu to complete the morning’s moves.