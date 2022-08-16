Cam Gill undergoes surgery for a Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers outside linebacker Cam Gill injured his foot in Saturday’s preseason game against the Dolphins.

He was in a walking boot and using a scooter to get around at Monday’s practice, per J.C. Allen of pewterreport.com, and head coach Todd Bowles later revealed doctors diagnosed Gill with a Lisfranc injury.

On Tuesday, Gill said he underwent surgery to repair the injury.

“Surgery went good. Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. I’ll be back!” Gill wrote on social media.

The Bucs waited to put Gill on injured reserve until after final cuts last September, giving him a chance to return from a foot injury. Gill, 24, ended up playing 13 games in 2021, seeing action on 100 defensive snaps and 233 on special teams. He totaled 11 tackles and two sacks.

Bowles said he is “not sure yet” whether the team will do the same with Gill this year.

Gill’s injury prompted the Bucs to add Carl Nassib to the roster this week.