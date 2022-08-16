Chris Godwin continues to make progress in ACL recovery, gets first 7-on-7 work

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has taken another significant step in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL.

Godwin did seven-on-seven work for the first time in training camp today. Reporters on the scene said Godwin looked good running and cutting.

Godwin tore his ACL on December 19, so he’s not yet eight months removed from the injury, and his recovery seems to be on schedule, perhaps ahead of schedule.

The Bucs haven’t put a timeline on Godwin’s return, but it appears likely that he’ll be on the field when the Bucs take on the Cowboys in Week One.