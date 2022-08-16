Commanders put Sammis Reyes on IR, release De’Vante Bausby

Getty Images

The Commanders began making their way down to 85 players on Tuesday morning.

The team announced four moves that leave them with 86 players on the roster. All 32 teams must be down to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Tight end Sammis Reyes was placed on injured reserve to account for one of the moves. Reyes became the first Chilean-born player in the NFL when he signed with the team in 2021 and he appeared in 11 games while mostly playing on special teams.

Fullback Alex Armah has also been placed on injured reserve. Neither player will be able to return to the active roster in Washington this season.

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby and guard Deion Calhoun were released to round out this set of moves. Bausby played 10 games for the Broncos last season and signed with the Commanders a couple of weeks ago.