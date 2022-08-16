Commanders release Troy Apke

Getty Images

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday morning that dropped their roster to 86 players and they made one more in the afternoon ahead of the deadline for all teams to get down to 85 players.

Defensive back Troy Apke was released in the final move of the day. Apke was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and he re-signed with the team in March.

Apke played in 50 games and made nine starts while also seeing regular action on special teams. He has picked up 68 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

The Commanders will have to cut the roster to 80 players by next Tuesday and they’ll set their initial 53-man roster on August 30.