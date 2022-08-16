Commanders release Troy Apke

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT
Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday morning that dropped their roster to 86 players and they made one more in the afternoon ahead of the deadline for all teams to get down to 85 players.

Defensive back Troy Apke was released in the final move of the day. Apke was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and he re-signed with the team in March.

Apke played in 50 games and made nine starts while also seeing regular action on special teams. He has picked up 68 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

The Commanders will have to cut the roster to 80 players by next Tuesday and they’ll set their initial 53-man roster on August 30.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Commanders release Troy Apke

  1. Apke is a great athlete but one of the worst football players I’ve ever seen in my life! He literally has no clue about angles on tackling and never improved. I have no idea how he lasted 4 years in this league as a 4th round pick who could only play special teams!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.