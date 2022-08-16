Diontae Johnson: George Pickens is a freak, defenses can’t cover everyone

USA Today Sports

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens has generated a lot of buzz in his first months as an NFL player and it doesn’t show any sign of slowing down with the regular season drawing closer by the day.

Pickens’ fellow wideout Diontae Johnson added his voice to those singing Pickens’ praises on Monday. Johnson called Pickens “a freak” who is getting better every day that he takes the field.

Johnson sees that development being a major problem for defenses who will have to wrangle with Johnson, Pickens and Chase Claypool come the regular season.

“It’s going to be a big plus,” Johnson said, via Noah Strackbein of SI.com. “They’re not going to be able to cover everyone, they can’t double everyone. There’s always going to be a one-on-one matchup, it’s up to the defense who they’re going to cover.”

The Steelers haven’t announced their starting quarterback for Week 1, but any choice is going to have a lot to work with in the receiving corps.