Drew Lock taking first-team reps with Seattle offense

The quarterback competition in Seattle may be heating up heading into the team’s second preseason game.

According to multiple reporters on the Seahawks beat, Drew Lock took the first-team reps at Tuesday’s practice. To this point, Geno Smith had been taking the first-team reps.

As pointed out by John Boyle of the team’s website, the development may not mean that Lock has overtaken Smith in the competition. It could just be a chance for Lock to get time with the starters before Thursday’s matchup with Chicago.

It appears Lock has a decent chance of starting the second preseason matchup.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after Seattle’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh that both Smith and Lock had a good outing. Smith completed 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards and Lock finished 11-of-15 for 102 yards.