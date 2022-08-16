Drew Lock taking first-team reps with Seattle offense

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 16, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT
The quarterback competition in Seattle may be heating up heading into the team’s second preseason game.

According to multiple reporters on the Seahawks beat, Drew Lock took the first-team reps at Tuesday’s practice. To this point, Geno Smith had been taking the first-team reps.

As pointed out by John Boyle of the team’s website, the development may not mean that Lock has overtaken Smith in the competition. It could just be a chance for Lock to get time with the starters before Thursday’s matchup with Chicago.

It appears Lock has a decent chance of starting the second preseason matchup.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after Seattle’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh that both Smith and Lock had a good outing. Smith completed 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards and Lock finished 11-of-15 for 102 yards.

  1. Not sure I would describe a competition between Lock and Geno as having any heat involved. Seattle looks like a 4-13 team just about any way you slice it.

  2. It would be a shame if Lock didn’t win this competition. Everyone, including the Seahawks, know what they have with Smith. The same isn’t true for Lock. If the team wants to find out whether they need to draft a new QB next year they need to see what Lock can do with the rest of the starters.

  3. Denver Broncos fans know Drew Lock and his limitations. He always plays well in the preseason picking on guys that will be cut from their respective rosters in a few weeks anyways. Lock reminds me of a poor man’s Joe Flacco. Every pass is a bombs away jump ball for anyone who wants it downfield. Constantly throws into double coverage and the interceptions start to pile up.

  4. As a Lions fan, don’t get in the way of us getting Stroud or Bryce Young. Trade for Jimmy G or something.

