Drew Lock was on track to start Thursday, but Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is “still the No. 1 guy”

Posted by Charean Williams on August 16, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Drew Lock received the first-team reps Tuesday, the first time that’s happened in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition. Pete Carroll announced after practice that Lock will start Thursday’s second preseason game.

But Carroll called Geno Smith “still the No. 1 guy” to this point.

“We had planned (this) well back before the offseason even started, to get to this game, the second game,” Carroll said, via video from the post-practice news conference. “Geno would get the start in the opening game, and then we’d go with Drew in the second game.”

Smith started the first exhibition game and played 28 snaps, while Lock played 32. Smith went 10-of-15 for 101 yards, while Lock was 11-of-15 for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“They both did well. They both played well,” Carroll said.

The competition continues Thursday against the Bears.

UPDATE 8:32 p.m. ET: The Seahawks have now announced Lock has tested positive for COVID. He won’t play.

2 responses to “Drew Lock was on track to start Thursday, but Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is “still the No. 1 guy”

  1. Imagine giving all that money to Metcalf when Gino Smith is the “number one guy” What a gong show!

