Falcons put Cornell Armstrong on IR, cut four to get to 85 players

Getty Images

The Falcons have dropped to 85 players ahead of the Tuesday afternoon deadline for NFL teams to get to that number.

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong was placed on injured reserve after being injured in the preseason opener. He had a tackle while playing 22 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.

Armstrong appeared in 30 games for the Dolphins and Texans between 2018 and 2020. He has 12 career tackles.

The Falcons also waived tight end Tucker Fisk, linebacker Rashad Smith, defensive back Tre Webb and punter Seth Vernon to complete their first cuts of the summer. All teams will need to make more cuts to get to 80 players next Tuesday and the cut to 53 players comes on August 30.