Giants adding seven members to their Ring of Honor

The Giants will be adding a sizable number of people to their Ring of Honor this season.

The team announced that there will be seven new inductees to the group. It includes three of the team’s former running backs — Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson and Rodney Hampton — along with defensive end Leonard Marshall, halfback/receiver Kyle Rote, defensive back Jimmy Patton, and the team’s current senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes.

Hampton is the second leading rusher in franchise history while Morris ranks fourth and both players won Super Bowls during their time with the Giants. Anderson was the MVP of the team’s Super Bowl XXV win over the Bills and played in their Super Bowl XXI win while Marshall was part of both those Super Bowl champs during his run. Patton and Rote were both part of the franchise’s NFL champions in 1956.

“We are proud to add these deserving and legendary figures in Giants history to our Ring of Honor,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement. “Each of the players was among the very best at his position to wear a Giants uniform. All of them helped our franchise win championships and enjoy long-term success, as has Ronnie Barnes, who has been an invaluable and beloved member of our organization for decades.”

The seven inductions will take place during the Monday, September 26 game against the Cowboys.