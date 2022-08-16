Isaiah Ford among early Colts cuts

Getty Images

The Colts have made their first round of cuts for the summer.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford is the most experienced player to get a pink slip from the club. Ford signed with the Colts in July after spending the last four seasons with the Dolphins.

Ford caught one pass for two yards in the team’s first preseason game. He has 63 catches for 681 yards and two touchdowns over his entire career.

The Colts also waived tackle Brandon Kemp, cornerback Alexander Myers and wide receiver Michael Young Jr. to move their roster to 86 players. They are exempt from reaching an 85-player deadline on Tuesday afternoon because safety Marcel Dabo is part of the International Player Pathway program.