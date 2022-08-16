Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had “long talk” with Quincy Williams after hit on Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

The Jets have embraced the phrase “all gas, no brakes.” That attitude, generally speaking, has led to plenty of avoidable car accidents.

One such incident occurred on Friday night, when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a late hit to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philly coach Nick Sirianni justifiably blew a gasket. Jets coach Robert Saleh called the hit “egregiously awful.” And Williams got a talking-to from his coordinator.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jeff Ulbrich told reporters that he had a “long talk” with Williams about the hit on Hurts. Ulbrich explained that Williams needs to control his “super powers” of speed and aggressiveness.

In other words, all gas . . . maybe some brakes.

The deeper reality here continues to be that defenses are becoming more aggressive about physicality with quarterbacks who become runners. Officials supposedly will treat those players like running backs in 2022, refraining from throwing flags simply because a quarterback takes a big hit.

That said, no player should take a major hit once he’s clearly out of bounds. Hurts was.

Again, maybe some brakes.