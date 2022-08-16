Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had “long talk” with Quincy Williams after hit on Jalen Hurts

August 16, 2022
The Jets have embraced the phrase “all gas, no brakes.” That attitude, generally speaking, has led to plenty of avoidable car accidents.

One such incident occurred on Friday night, when Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a late hit to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philly coach Nick Sirianni justifiably blew a gasket. Jets coach Robert Saleh called the hit “egregiously awful.” And Williams got a talking-to from his coordinator.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jeff Ulbrich told reporters that he had a “long talk” with Williams about the hit on Hurts. Ulbrich explained that Williams needs to control his “super powers” of speed and aggressiveness.

In other words, all gas . . . maybe some brakes.

The deeper reality here continues to be that defenses are becoming more aggressive about physicality with quarterbacks who become runners. Officials supposedly will treat those players like running backs in 2022, refraining from throwing flags simply because a quarterback takes a big hit.

That said, no player should take a major hit once he’s clearly out of bounds. Hurts was.

Again, maybe some brakes.

  1. Honestly, this is a typical Jets player that they develop there. Immature, low IQ style of play, etc.

    And, for whatever reason, the media hypes them every year. And then you turn the tv on and it’s the Jets.

    Rinse and repeat.

  2. This stupid play withstanding,shouldn’t qbs who run be treated like ever else who runs with the ball? This is not a bad thing. Getting closer to the famous Jack Lambert quote about qbs…

  3. Ulbrich needs to have a long talk with himself about not having his unit finish in the bottom-5 of every defensive metric again.

    Gregg Williams got fired less than a year removed from having an above-average ranked defensive led by an overrated box safety who couldn’t cover and a ton of no-name UDFAs. And he did that with Brady still in the AFC East. Ulbrich’s got no more excuses.

  4. During preseason I totally agree. especially if your spot on the roster or your starting role is assured. But during the regular season I would like to see the Jets throw the brake pedal away. It seems like they have been braking for a long time, so losing the brake would be a good thing.

  5. You shouldn’t have have a long talk with a player about hitting someone while they are 3 yds out of bounds.

  6. nfl says they will be officiated like a running back, and the mobile qbs like hurts and lamar will be; just like they used to enforce mike vick. will be interesting to see if pat mahomes and josh allen get more protection….

    the rule they should change is the one that protects the statue qbs too much. nowadays if a lineman touches the qbs helmet in the process of trying to deflect the pass, its a 15 yard call. at least once or twice a game, a dubious roughing the passer call turns 4th and 17 into a first down. there should be an egregious aspect to a personal foul, like egregiously late, or not part of the play, or intent to injure or all three.

    they should also eliminate holding calls that are on the opposite side of the play, and had no effect on the play. drive killers that slow the game down…just the opposite of the league’s goal of ginned up offense and faster games.

