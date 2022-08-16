Jets place Mekhi Becton on injured reserve after knee surgery, ending his season

Getty Images

The Jets hadn’t completely ruled out offensive tackle Mekhi Becton for the season, leaving open the slim chance he could get some better news from Dr. Neal ElAttrach. Instead, the orthopedic surgeon, who is the team doctor for the Rams and Dodgers, performed surgery on Becton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Becton will miss the 2022 season as the Jets placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Becton was diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap after injuring his knee Aug. 8.

He played only one game last season after hurting his knee in the 2021 season opener. The 11th overall selection in 2020 played 14 games as a rookie.

The Jets cut four players to reach the league-mandated 85-player limit by Tuesday afternoon. They released defensive end Tim Ward, cornerback Luq Barcoo, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and receiver Rashard Davis.

The team claimed Ward last September, and he appeared in 11 games.

Barcoo signed with the Jets on July 27.

Kelly signed with the Jets in May after trying out during rookie minicamp.

Davis signed with the team July 26 after a stint in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits.