Kenny Golladay: People criticizing me are no harder than I am on myself

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 16, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 11 Preseason - Giants at Patriots
Getty Images

The Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a big free agent contract last year, and so far he hasn’t lived up to expectations. Golladay himself will acknowledge that.

Golladay said today that he knows a lot of people think the Giants overpaid and he has underproduced, but he believes his self-criticism will motivate him to work hard and turn things around.

“I’m my biggest critic pretty much, so if other people are saying things about me, they’re not going to be harder than I am on myself,” Golladay said. “It’s really just coming into work with that hard hat on every day, keep your head down, trust the process and just grind.”

With the structure of Golladay’s four-year, $72 million contract, it really isn’t feasible for the Giants to get rid of Golladay this year, and probably not next year, either. He’s not going anywhere, so the Giants have to hope he takes the criticism to heart, and gets better.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Kenny Golladay: People criticizing me are no harder than I am on myself

  1. “I’m my biggest critic pretty much, so if other people are saying things about me, they’re not going to be harder than I am on myself,” Golladay said.”

    ************************************************************************************

    A lot of people say this without recognizing it means little if you don’t also write your own checks. And also…by saying “they’re not going to be harder than I am on myself”…..does that mean you are delaying cashing those checks, or even refunding some money until your performance improves? Otherwise..how are you harder on yourself?

  2. Just another example of a player appearing to tap out after getting paid. He is not the first one and won’t be the last. Golladay fleeced the Giants.

  3. There are reasons why the Lions didn’t resign this guy, even though they desperately needed receiving help, they still let him walk.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.