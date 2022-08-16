Kenny Golladay: People criticizing me are no harder than I am on myself

Getty Images

The Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a big free agent contract last year, and so far he hasn’t lived up to expectations. Golladay himself will acknowledge that.

Golladay said today that he knows a lot of people think the Giants overpaid and he has underproduced, but he believes his self-criticism will motivate him to work hard and turn things around.

“I’m my biggest critic pretty much, so if other people are saying things about me, they’re not going to be harder than I am on myself,” Golladay said. “It’s really just coming into work with that hard hat on every day, keep your head down, trust the process and just grind.”

With the structure of Golladay’s four-year, $72 million contract, it really isn’t feasible for the Giants to get rid of Golladay this year, and probably not next year, either. He’s not going anywhere, so the Giants have to hope he takes the criticism to heart, and gets better.