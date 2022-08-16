Kyler Murray won’t play against Ravens

Getty Images

Kyler Murray called plays rather than executing them as the Cardinals quarterback during the team’s preseason opener and it looks like that will be as close as he gets to the field in the second game of the summer as well.

Murray told reporters at his Tuesday press conference that he will not be playing against the Ravens this Sunday. The Cardinals close out the preseason against the Titans on August 27 and it would not come as a surprise if he’s out for that one as well, especially with the two teams holding a joint practice ahead of the game.

Should that be the case, Murray’s first game snaps since last year’s playoff loss will come against the Chiefs on September 11.

Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano handled the quarterback duties in the opener with Murray and Colt McCoy out of uniform. McCoy has not been doing much in practice this summer, so that may remain the duo this weekend.