Mike Evans, Russell Gage won’t take part in practices with Titans

Getty Images

Quarterback Tom Brady won’t be the only Buccaneers offensive player missing from this week’s joint practices with the Titans.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that the team will also be practicing without wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage. Evans left practice earlier this month with a hamstring injury while Gage has missed the last week with a leg injury.

Neither player took part in the team’s first preseason game and the lack of practice work puts them on track to sit out again this week.

With the two veterans absent this week, other wideouts like Cyril Grayson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden, and Breshad Perriman should get extended run as they bid for roster spots in Tampa.