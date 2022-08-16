Mike McDaniel explains Adam Shaheen’s adventure from trade to rejected trade to IR

Getty Images

Tight end Adam Shaheen passed his physical in Miami and participated in training camp until last Tuesday. That day, he was traded to the Texans.

The trade didn’t take, because Shaheen didn’t pass his physical in Houston. Then, after Shaheen got back to Miami, he ended up on injured reserve.

On Tuesday, Miami coach Mike McDaniel was asked to explain the chain of events that resulted in Shaheen going from healthy and practicing to failing a physical to landing on IR.

“That is a classic example of the process of the National Football League just being spot on,” McDaniel told reporters. “That’s the reason why it exists. He was practicing with nothing holding him back. We 100 percent thought he was 100 percent healthy. Such is the nature of veteran players. You occur nicks along the way and that’s why you have a physical before things can be finalized and the whole trade processed.

“We were as surprised as I know Adam was, and that was something we definitely didn’t anticipate. But once we got that information, we had to digest it — all of us, including Adam — and once we got back and he got some more opinions, he has decided to get surgery, which puts him on IR and out for the season, which we are in 100 percent support of. But it is a classic example of ‘Why do they have this physical and why are trades not finalized pending that physical?’ I think it was an example of the process or reinforcing the process of why the procedures are as such. It definitely wasn’t anticipated. It was a nice little curveball.”

The curveball meant that the player the Dolphins thought they’d be shedding from the payroll will make $1.65 million in 2022. He’ll be a free agent in 2023. He can sign with the Texans, or anyone else, at that time.