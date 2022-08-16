Miles Sanders out of practice with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders said in late June that he needs more opportunities on offense, but the team’s decisions haven’t been the only obstacle he’s had to deal with in the last couple of years.

Sanders missed four games in 2020 and five games last season with injuries, which makes the latest news about his health an unpleasant reminder of previous absences. The Eagles said that Sanders would miss Tuesday’s practice because of a hamstring injury.

Sanders played against the Jets in the team’s preseason opener on Friday, but did not practice on Sunday with what the team called leg soreness at the time.

The Eagles have not said anything about the rest of the week, but the nature of hamstring injuries would seem to make it likely that he’ll sit out this week’s joint practices and preseason game with the Browns.