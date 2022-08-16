Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 16, 2022, 11:55 AM EDT
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field.

In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.

Not long after that, another brawl started, and Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz was booted along with Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Panthers coach Matt Rhule have spoken of their mutual respect, but the players on the practice field may not feel the same way. And as joint practices give players a rare chance to hit someone who’s not on their team in training camp, fights are commonplace. Like many coaches, Belichick and Rhule aren’t going to tolerate fights at joint practices, and so the players involved are hitting the showers.

5 responses to “Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting

  1. Brent Burns the baby is still being a wuss by being tackled by the ankle last year by Mac Jones.

    This reflects poorly on Rhule as much as anything, unable to control his immature team.

  3. Patriots defense looks like it might be really good. Didn’t expect that after the way the season ended last year.

    As for the offense… Parker really needs to stay healthy. Wouldn’t count on it.

  4. touchback6 says:
    August 16, 2022 at 11:59 am
    ________________________________________________________________________________

    Brian Burns. Go back and watch the play…maybe the twist was inadvertent, but he definitely held his leg & tried to trip him…he should have just let go but probably was hurt for fumbling. Dirty play only reason you do this is to hurt a player.

  5. GoodellMustGo says:
    August 16, 2022 at 12:11 pm
    Patriots defense looks like it might be really good

    ———

    Based on watching the 2nd and 3rd string play against the Giants 2nd and 3rd string?

    Yeah….sure

