Packers trim roster by five, announce addition of Nate Becker

The Packers have announced their roster cuts and an addition to their group of tight ends.

Green Bay has waived running back RJ Baylor, linebacker Ellis Brooks, tight end Dominique Dafney, guard George Moore, and linebacker Randy Ramsey.

Dafney appeared in 10 games for Green Bay with two starts last season, catching a pair of passes for 34 yards. He was on the field for 167 offensive snaps and 106 special teams snaps. He also appeared in five games with two starts in 2020.

Ramsey had been with the Packers since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in 12 games in 2020, recording 11 total tackles.

Baylor, Brooks, and Moore had all just joined Green Bay as undrafted free agents in May.

As was reported on Monday, the Packers also claimed tight end Nate Becker off of waivers. He was previously with the Panthers.