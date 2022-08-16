Patriots’ Joejuan Williams out for season

Getty Images

The disappointing career of Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams has taken its worst turn yet.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury and will miss the entire season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Patriots chose Williams with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he hasn’t done much, starting just one game in his first three seasons.

Now the fourth and final season on his four-year rookie contract has ended before it began. Williams will be a free agent in March. He’s likely done as a Patriot, and perhaps done in the NFL entirely.