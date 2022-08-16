Patriots’ Joejuan Williams out for season

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 16, 2022, 8:28 AM EDT
NFL: JUN 07 New England Patriots Minicamp
Getty Images

The disappointing career of Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams has taken its worst turn yet.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury and will miss the entire season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Patriots chose Williams with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he hasn’t done much, starting just one game in his first three seasons.

Now the fourth and final season on his four-year rookie contract has ended before it began. Williams will be a free agent in March. He’s likely done as a Patriot, and perhaps done in the NFL entirely.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Patriots’ Joejuan Williams out for season

  1. One of the 5 worst drafting teams since 2017… and it shows. The only way they can compete is trading for marginal talent like Parker or overpaying for free agents.

  3. Sadly he won’t be missed. Another early round whiff by BB the GM. BB the GM is killing BB the Coach.

  4. The worst part is that this will lower the receiving stats for teams playing the Pats this year.

  5. nhpats2011 says:
    August 16, 2022 at 8:50 am
    Sadly he won’t be missed
    —-
    Except Josh Allen and other opponent QBs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.