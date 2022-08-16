Patriots lose Malcolm Butler for season

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 16, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT
Malcolm Butler‘s comeback season in New England was short-lived.

Butler, the veteran cornerback who signed with the Patriots in March, was placed on season-ending injured reserve today. It’s unclear specifically what kind of injury Butler suffered, but he hasn’t practiced since last week’s preseason opener.

The 32-year-old Butler spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots, and he had the game-winning interception in Super Bowl XLIX. But his last game in New England, a bizarre benching in Super Bowl LII, was a career lowlight, the reasons for which have still never been fully explained.

After that game Butler played three seasons with the Titans, and then last year he signed with the Cardinals only to announce his retirement at the end of the preseason. Early this year Butler said he wanted to play again and the Cardinals released him from the reserve/retired list, making him a free agent.

The Patriots also placed Joejuan Williams on injured reserve, meaning they’ve lost two cornerbacks for the season today.

17 responses to “Patriots lose Malcolm Butler for season

  4. I really don’t think he was making the team anyway but good on him for coming back and giving it a shot.

    His short time back proves beyond any doubt that he accepts the reason for the benching as his own responsibility. Indisputable. If it was the coach’s ego as the Tommy fan club likes to tell us he wouldnt have been back at all. Especially knowing he was probably not likely to make the team.

  5. I wasn’t sure he was going to make the team with healthier, younger players like Mitchell and Shaun Wade in the mix. A full year off and trying to come back. seemed iffy.

    Plus, they Jon Jones is at LCB and dominating, so he and Mills are likely the perimeter starters, with Marcus Jones and Bryant in the middle.

    Jack Jones still is a dark horse to surprise probably in spots when needed.

  6. I had read that the week before the SB, Malcolm had already cleaned out his locker, knowing there was no way he was going to sign an extension. Not the locker room chatter you need heading into a SB. The week after might have been a better choice.

  7. The fact is Tommy choked in that Eagles Super Bowl. Had nothing to do with Butler.

    Tommy had the ball with 2 minutes left down 5… I mean he is the Goat right fan club? Isn’t that what you wanted to see? I doubt you’d rather have Butler play than put Tommy in that spot lol.

    And he fumbled. He choked in the biggest moment possible. Fact. Stone cold FACT.

  10. I would love to see all NFL teams battle it out at full strength but that’s football.. a battle of luck, attrition, and knowing you will never see that awesome August roster in January.

  11. GoodellMustGo says:
    August 16, 2022 at 6:27 pm
    It had to do with BB’s defense being unable to stop the Nick Foles led Eagles all game. Kind of like how they were unable to stop Josh Allen and the Bills last January. I am seeing a pattern here

    Dude, Tom Brady lives rent free in your head. Every time I see a comment that bashes Brady, I know 9 times out of 10 it’s you. Just let it go. Life is too short to be this obsessed over someone you don’t know and has done nothing to you. Hopefully, for your own health, you can move on.

  13. Ah, if you look at the final score – 41 to 33, it would appear Belichick’s the defense choked, not Brady. Scoring 33 points should win you 9 out of 10 SBs. Simply put, Belichick’s defense was out coached and out played by the Eagles.

  17. Belichick’s greatest moment and worst moment centered around Butler. The greatest was not calling timeout against Seattle at the goal line which resulted in a stupid Pete Carroll play call and Butler made the play. The worst was when he benched Butler against the Eagles and probably cost the Pats another Super Bowl.

