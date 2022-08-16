Pep Hamilton: Dameon Pierce “can create his own yards”

Getty Images

The Texans seem to be smitten with fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce. He had a solid preseason debut, and coach Lovie Smith hasn’t ruled out Pierce becoming the Week One starter.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was asked about the first-year sensation who could help give the Houston offense an element it needs, with a potentially strong presence in the running game.

A reporter rattled off a list of attributes for Hamilton — vision, foot speed, cutting ability — and asked him whether those are the things Pierce possesses.

“You said it,” Hamilton said. “You knocked it out of the park. Exactly. That’s what we saw the other night. Just a guy that can create his own yards. And he’s a tough runner.”

Hamilton said that Pierce’s vision was “absolutely” apparent on film. The only question is whether Pierce can handle a heavy workload in the NFL, since he didn’t do that in college at Florida.

“You’re looking at what players can do,” Hamilton said. “There’s a ton of different offenses in college football and it’s hard to, at times, try and predict how a player that plays within a scheme is going to be able to adjust and adapt to the pro game. But we do know that certain skill sets have a better chance of adapting to our game.”

As a senior, Pierce had only 100 rushing attempt (for 574 yards) and 19 receptions (for 216). Even with only 119 total touches, he scored 16 touchdowns. He had 503 rushing yards as a junior, 305 rushing yards as a sophomore, and 424 rushing yards as a freshman.

Pierce entered the preseason opener behind Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead on the depth chart. That figures to change, sooner than later.