Ravens release Brett Hundley, put Trent Harris on IR

Getty Images

Quarterback Brett Hundley‘s time with the Ravens has come to an end.

The Ravens released Hundley on Tuesday as they moved to bring their roster to 85 players by the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline for all teams to be down to that number. The Ravens also placed linebacker Trent Harris on IR after making a series of moves on Monday.

Hundley was the third quarterback to enter the team’s preseason opener — Lamar Jackson didn’t play — and that painted a clear picture of his spot on the depth chart. He was 2-of-2 for 42 yards in his lone game appearance for the Ravens.

The Packers selected Hundley in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and he made nine starts for the team in 2017. He also appeared in three games for the Cardinals in 2019.

Harris signed with the Ravens on August 13, so it was a brief stay for him on the active roster. He could sign on elsewhere if he reaches an injury settlement with the Ravens once he’s healthy.