Ron Rivera on starting RB: There’s always a competition for positions

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

There wasn’t much discussion about Antonio Gibson‘s role in the Commanders offense this offseason because he seemed like a clear choice for the starting running back job, but a couple of recent developments led to questions for head coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday.

Gibson fumbled in the preseason opener, which led Rivera to say that he needs “to run harder” after the game. At Tuesday’s practice, reporters noted that Gibson, who fumbled six times last season, was playing with the second- and third-team offenses and on punt protection in addition to taking some snaps with the starters.

Third-round pick Brian Robinson also saw work with all those units and Rivera told reporters that the team wants to be able to use all of their players by way of explaining those shifts. Rivera didn’t close the door on the idea of someone other than Gibson being on the first team, however.

“There’s always been a competition for the positions on this team,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Gibson posted 1,832 rushing yards, 541 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns over his first two seasons and that productivity will likely keep him at the top of the depth chart as long as the fumbles make it impossible for Washington to look elsewhere in the backfield.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Ron Rivera on starting RB: There’s always a competition for positions

  1. This has been a bad trend for our team when it comes to running backs that we draft…Alfred Morris and Antonio Gibson were better in in their Rookie season than their 2nd season…Brian Robinson certainly looks the part…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.