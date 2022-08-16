Roquan Smith will travel to Seattle for preseason game, but will not play

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 16, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT
SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-SMITH-TB
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is continuing his “hold-in” as he seeks a trade to a team that will sign him to a lucrative contract extension.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said today that Smith will travel to Seattle with the team tomorrow, but will not play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

Eberflus added that Smith is attending meetings and is engaged in his work, but he’s continuing to refuse to practice. Eberflus has seemed unhappy with Smith but has also indicated that anything having to do with his contract or a potential trade is for the front office, not the coaching staff, to handle.

At some point, we’re going to see Smith on the field in a game again. But it almost certainly won’t be until the regular season, and it may not be with the Bears.

  2. At this point, let him play out his 5th year. Once he starts missing game checks, he will come around. Plays well in the new system, pay him. If not, trade him and start anew.

  3. And watch every free agent look at how they treated their best player who they drafted top 10 after his first contract.

