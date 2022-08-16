Steelers put Karl Joseph, Anthony Miller on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Steelers put a pair of veteran players on injured reserve Tuesday.

Safety Karl Joseph and wide receiver Anthony Miller will not be playing for the Steelers this season as a result of the moves. They could be released with injury settlements if they’re healthy enough to play for someone else at some point this year, however.

Joseph had two tackles in two games with the Steelers last season. Miller had one catch in one appearance and he also played in two games for the Texans.

The Steelers also waived defensive tackle Doug Costin, offensive tackle Jake Dixon, punter Cameron Nizialek, and center Chris Owens. Those moves dropped them to 84 players and they moved back up to the 85-man limit by signing offensive lineman William Dunkle.