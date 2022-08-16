Steelers sign James Vaughters

Getty Images

The Steelers shuffled the deck at linebacker to kick off the week.

The team announced the signing of James Vaughters to their 90-man roster. Tuzar Skipper was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Vaughters entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and bounced around the league for a bit before making his way to the CFL. He returned to the Bears in 2019 and played 17 games over two seasons before moving on for 10 games with the Falcons last year.

Vaughters has 33 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his 27 appearances.

Skipper last saw regular season action with the Titans in 2020. He’ll revert to injured reserve if unclaimed on waivers.