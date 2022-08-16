Titans claim Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers

Getty Images

The Titans have added a player for their defensive backfield.

Tennessee has claimed cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Johnson had been with the Chiefs in training camp but was waived on Monday. This will be his third team since the start of the offseason program, as Kansas City acquired him for a conditional seventh-round pick in May.

Originally a Houston second-round pick in 2019, Johnson has appeared in 44 games with 19 starts over the last three seasons. He played 14 for the Texans last season with seven starts. He picked off three passes and had six passes defensed in his 541 defensive snaps. He also played 125 special teams snaps in 2021.

In all, Johnson has 13 passes defensed and 172 total tackles since 2019.