Todd Bowles welcomes Carl Nassib back to Tampa

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have not officially announced the return of defensive end Carl Nassib to the team. However, it’s obvious that he’ll be back.

On Tuesday, coach Todd Bowles basically confirmed it when asked about the reports that Nassib has signed with the team.

“Carl’s tough in the run,” Bowles said. “When he played, when he was here with us, he’s a very good pass-rusher on the outside and he can also play inside in some nickel situations. He has a lot of versatility, he brings a lot of energy, brings a lot of toughness and he understands the system. He was comfortable in it. We look forward to him coming here.”

Nassib spent 2018 and 2019 with the Buccaneers, overlapping with Bowles in the second season of his prior stint. He had six sacks that year.

He also served as a defensive captain in 2019.